Killington kicks off ski season

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Killington Resort is kicking off their ski season this weekend, the first on the east coast to spin the lifts.

On Friday, only season pass holders and Ikon pass holders are allowed to take to the slopes, but everyone else will be able to hit the mountain starting Saturday.

Alexandra Montgomery and Dom Amato got a chance to catch up with Killington officials about the launch of the year.

