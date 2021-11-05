Advertisement

Man burst into flames after Taser used on him in N.Y., police say

Catskill Village Police Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man,...
Catskill Village Police Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man, and he burst into flames.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATSKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say an upstate New York man is in grave condition at a hospital after police used a Taser to subdue him and he burst into flames.

The Times Union of Albany reports that the 29-year-old man walked into the Catskill Village Police Department last weekend and got into a confrontation with officers.

Chief Dave Darling says officers deployed a Taser to subdue the man, and he burst into flames.

The Times Union says the man was taken to the Westchester Medical Center’s Trauma and Burn Center, where he is in grave condition.

An attorney for the man’s family declined to discuss details of the matter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. daily case count vaults past pandemic record
Police say Randy Koloski disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
Vt. police investigate suspicious disappearance of school bus driver
Courtesy: South Burlington Fire Dept.
South Burlington boy in critical condition following crash
Accident early Thursday near Exit 13 in Shelburne.
Freezing overnight temperatures create icy commute
Newport’s Poulin Grain plant was damaged after a late-night fire on Wednesday.
Poulin Grain Newport plant damaged in fire

Latest News

House of LeMay
Stuck in Vermont: A new era for the House of LeMay
File photo
Exposed unvaccinated Vermont state workers need to use leave
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House Democrats delay huge social bill, plan infrastructure vote
File
Prosecutor in Cuomo groping case seeks more time
SHELVES
Derby Walmart among stores coping with supply chain crisis