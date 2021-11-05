Mt. Anthony mulls next steps for athletic field after bond vote fails

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - After voters turned down a $3.5 million bond to pay for improvements to the athletic complex at the Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington, the question remains about what to do with the dilapidated athletic field.

The Bennington Banner reports that the project would have replaced the running track and playing surface at the complex and added energy-efficient lights and accessible bathrooms. Voters turned down the proposal on Tuesday.

Superintendent James Culkeen says he will ask the Spinelli Field Ad Hoc Committee to reconvene in the coming weeks to review next steps.

