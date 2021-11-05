Advertisement

Mt. Anthony mulls next steps for athletic field after bond vote fails

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - After voters turned down a $3.5 million bond to pay for improvements to the athletic complex at the Mount Anthony Union High School in Bennington, the question remains about what to do with the dilapidated athletic field.

The Bennington Banner reports that the project would have replaced the running track and playing surface at the complex and added energy-efficient lights and accessible bathrooms. Voters turned down the proposal on Tuesday.

Superintendent James Culkeen says he will ask the Spinelli Field Ad Hoc Committee to reconvene in the coming weeks to review next steps.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Vt. daily case count vaults past pandemic record
Courtesy: South Burlington Fire Dept.
South Burlington boy in critical condition following crash
Police say Randy Koloski disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
Vt. police investigate suspicious disappearance of school bus driver
Accident early Thursday near Exit 13 in Shelburne.
Freezing overnight temperatures create icy commute
Newport’s Poulin Grain plant was damaged after a late-night fire on Wednesday.
Poulin Grain Newport plant damaged in fire

Latest News

Christopher Baldner/File
No bail for NY trooper charged with murder in Thruway chase
Killington tells us all about the upcoming ski season
Killington kicks off ski season
Killington tells us all about the upcoming ski season
Killington kicks off the season
Worker shortage impacts seasonal business
Seasonal business impacted by worker shortage