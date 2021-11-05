Advertisement

Newport police ID Barton teen as suspect in park shooting

Matthew Champagne
Matthew Champagne(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Newport Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Barton teen connected to a shooting in a local park last month.

Authorities say Matthew Champagne, 19, and another man got into a fight at Gardner Park the evening of October 21 and that Champagne fired a gun at the man. Officers later recovered 12 .40 caliber shell casings near a fence at the park. No one was injured.

Champagne is being sought by police for charges including attempted murder.

Related Story:

Police look for ‘person of interest’ in Newport park shooting

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. daily case count vaults past pandemic record
Police say Randy Koloski disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
Vt. police investigate suspicious disappearance of school bus driver
Courtesy: South Burlington Fire Dept.
South Burlington boy in critical condition following crash
Accident early Thursday near Exit 13 in Shelburne.
Freezing overnight temperatures create icy commute
Newport’s Poulin Grain plant was damaged after a late-night fire on Wednesday.
Poulin Grain Newport plant damaged in fire

Latest News

This week’s Pet with Potential is a 4-month-old Robo Hampster named Finley.
Pets with Potential: Meet Finley
3 NH adults test positive for Jamestown Canyon virus
File photo
Mt. Anthony mulls next steps for athletic field after bond vote fails
Christopher Baldner/File
No bail for NY trooper charged with murder in Thruway chase