Newport police ID Barton teen as suspect in park shooting

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Newport Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Barton teen connected to a shooting in a local park last month.

Authorities say Matthew Champagne, 19, and another man got into a fight at Gardner Park the evening of October 21 and that Champagne fired a gun at the man. Officers later recovered 12 .40 caliber shell casings near a fence at the park. No one was injured.

Champagne is being sought by police for charges including attempted murder.

