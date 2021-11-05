Advertisement

No bail for NY trooper charged with murder in Thruway chase

Christopher Baldner/File
Christopher Baldner/File(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSTON, N.Y. (AP) - A judge has denied bail for a New York state trooper charged with murder after a pursuit on the Thruway ended with the death of an 11-year-old New York City girl.

An Ulster County judge on Thursday ordered Christopher Baldner held without bail until his trial in the death of Monica Goods. The girl’s family was traveling through the Hudson Valley on Dec. 22, 2020 when Baldner stopped them for speeding. Prosecutors say Monica Goods’ father drove off and that Baldner rammed the vehicle during a pursuit, causing it to flip over.

Baldner was indicted last week on charges of murder, manslaughter and reckless endangerment. 

