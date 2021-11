BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 4-month-old Robo Hampster named Finley.

This little one is quite fast. You can usually catch Finely zipping around the cage, digging tunnels, and going for a ride in the hamster wheel. If you want to learn more about this soft little buddy you can check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

