Prosecutor in Cuomo groping case seeks more time

File
File(Seth Wenig | AP / Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A prosecutor investigating accusations that former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo groped a woman has asked a judge for more time.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares said in a letter Friday that the criminal complaint filed last week by the local sheriff was “potentially defective.” The request throws the high-profile case into turmoil a week after Cuomo was accused in the sheriff’s complaint of committing a misdemeanor sex crime. Soares said in a letter to Judge Holly Trexler that his office had been investigating the matter for several months but still has a large volume of material to review.

A spokesperson for Soares said the court granted a delay until Jan. 7, 2022.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

