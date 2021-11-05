Seasonal business being impacted by worker shortage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Worker shortages are impacting business big and small, but what sort of impact will they have during the holidays?

Several area businesses spoke with Channel 3 about their need for seasonal workers. Whether there is a shortage depends on the industry, but for the most part, many businesses are struggling to hire.

UPS district recruiter, Alex Snow, said they’re a little behind in hiring for the holidays. Meanwhile, Bolton Valley Ski Area director of marketing, Scott Pellegrini, said they’re right on track.

“We find a lot of times our trends don’t match the broader industry,” Pellegrini explained. He said Bolton Valley has been lucky not to face the worker shortages everyone else has. I’ve heard pretty directly from almost every other ski resort in the state and in the country that their experience does not match ours,” Pellegrini continued.

He suspects their juxtaposition to Burlington and Montpelier, as well as being family owned, are big draws for people. Their biggest needs are in the hospitality and food areas. They hire about 150 seasonal workers. “We’ll be hiring right into January, but I wouldn’t say we’re feeling a huge emergency. There’s still hiring to do in some departments, but we’re not at a panic point.”

Over at UPS in Williston, they’re gearing up for their biggest hiring event of the year. Alex Snow, the district recruiter, said they rely on seasonal help.

“It has been a slower process. We’ve got the word out,” Snow said. “We’re so excited to bring these people in and give them the opportunity to earn that extra money and possibly gain a career.” Snow said they’re aiming to hire about 150 people in the next week.

On Friday, they’ll be holding their annual hiring event, Brown Friday, where they recruit most of their seasonal employees. “This time of year, people don’t need to worry about if they’re going to get their packages from UPS,” Snow reassured. “They’re going to get the things they need and we’re going to hire the people we need to do that.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.