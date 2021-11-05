State apologizes after technical error prevents vaccine registration to some

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Health Department says due to a technical error Wednesday, the vaccine registration system prevented parents from adding a new dependent for those who identify as BIPOC.

The error ultimately did not let their child get registered. The state apologized for the error and say those impacted will be prioritized by pushing them to an earlier date and setting up school based clinics in higher populations of color.

The error has been fixed.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.