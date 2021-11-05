Stuck in Vermont: A new era for the House of LeMay

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On Halloween night in 1992, Bob Bolyard and Michael Hayes donned women’s clothing before heading to a party at Burlington’s gay bar, 135 Pearl — and on that momentous evening, the House of LeMay was born.

The duo created drag queen alter egos: Bob became Amber LeMay, and Mike became Margaurite LeMay. They were joined by their cousin, Lucy Belle LeMay, also known as Johnnie McLaughlin. The trio spent the next three decades conquering Burlington and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars and awareness for local charities and organizations.

In early 2019, Mike had a stroke and everything changed for the LeMays. They will be at the Drag Ball this year, but they are not sure whether they will perform without Margaurite.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger attended a historic garage sale in Burlington at Syndi Zook’s house — Syndi is also a member of the House of LeMay. Mike was selling his sparkly handmade costumes, jewelry, wigs, and heels. Fans and friends of the LeMays, neighborhood kids, and members of local theater companies came to hug Mike, enjoy his hearty laugh, and sort through his decades of creations.

