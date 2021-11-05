Advertisement

US border to open to vaccinated Canadians Monday

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Northern Border will open next Monday to vaccinated Canadians.

The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020. In August, Canada opened its border to vaccinated Americans and proof of a negative COVID test.

The U.S. is not requiring a test and it is unclear if Canada plans to drop the requirement.

“So, I know it’s the Canadian government and their prerogative to decide these kinds of things, but we’ve heard a lot of businesses and a lot of people asking if this will be the case. We’ll see what is going to happen. For now, what we know is that the Canadian government announced that the test will remain. I think that everyone is hoping that we’ll get back to normal as soon as possible,” said Martine Hebert, the Quebec Delegate General in New York.

The Canadian government has tweaked its requirements to allow a Canadian to get testing in Canada if their trip is under 72 hours.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. daily case count vaults past pandemic record
Police say Randy Koloski disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
Vt. police investigate suspicious disappearance of school bus driver
Courtesy: South Burlington Fire Dept.
South Burlington boy in critical condition following crash
Accident early Thursday near Exit 13 in Shelburne.
Freezing overnight temperatures create icy commute
Newport’s Poulin Grain plant was damaged after a late-night fire on Wednesday.
Poulin Grain Newport plant damaged in fire

Latest News

House of LeMay
Stuck in Vermont: A new era for the House of LeMay
File photo
Exposed unvaccinated Vermont state workers need to use leave
File
Prosecutor in Cuomo groping case seeks more time
SHELVES
Derby Walmart among stores coping with supply chain crisis
CHIEF
Limited applicant pool prompts mayor to suspend BPD chief search