US border to open to vaccinated Canadians Monday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Northern Border will open next Monday to vaccinated Canadians.

The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020. In August, Canada opened its border to vaccinated Americans and proof of a negative COVID test.

The U.S. is not requiring a test and it is unclear if Canada plans to drop the requirement.

“So, I know it’s the Canadian government and their prerogative to decide these kinds of things, but we’ve heard a lot of businesses and a lot of people asking if this will be the case. We’ll see what is going to happen. For now, what we know is that the Canadian government announced that the test will remain. I think that everyone is hoping that we’ll get back to normal as soon as possible,” said Martine Hebert, the Quebec Delegate General in New York.

The Canadian government has tweaked its requirements to allow a Canadian to get testing in Canada if their trip is under 72 hours.

