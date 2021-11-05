Vermonters brace for clocks to ‘fall back’ Sunday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday is time to turn back the clock. Whether you love it or hate it, the end of Daylight Savings elicits strong emotions. We spoke with an expert who says the change doesn’t need to mess with your sleep.

“I feel like the back and forth changes really mess up people’s sleep a lot,” said Eli Mattern from New York.

Every November, most states turn the clocks back from Daylight Saving to standard time. Pamela Swift, a psychologist at the UVM Medical Center’s Vermont Regional Sleep Center, says the change can affect your body. “Typically, the week after these changes, we just might feel a little bit more groggy. We might feel a little off, our internal clock has kind of lost some of its rhythms,” she said.

As the time changes, some say it’s worth it. “An extra hour of sleep, which I totally enjoy. I like it when it’s darker when you get home -- less yard work,” said Tina Brown.

Others are not fans. “It should just be gone. There’s just no point to it. And, you know, it’s just a waste,” said Susan Brown.

In addition to the return to standard time, the amount of daylight is waning and will hit its low in December. Swift says this can cause seasonal affective disorder. “Especially up here, when it’s getting dark around 4:00 or 5:00 in the evening typically. There’s some support around light therapy as well, so you can get light therapy boxes that can kind of mimic sunlight so you can get some of that sunlight in the evening hours and kind of remind your body that it is actually still day time,” she said.

Eli Mattern and Lindsey Kerr say the lights help them make the transition. “I have one of those lights that I use, like the really bright thing. It’s supposed to help your mood. I use that too,” Mattern said.

“Sleep lamps that help you wake up in the morning,” added Kerr.

Many say they are looking forward to getting that extra hour of sleep Sunday night, but swift says be mindful of how much sleep you get. “You’re not necessarily reducing your sleep debt in the way that you might think. So, if you end up sleeping too late into Sunday morning, you’re going to have a much shorter window to build up sleep pressure that’s going to drive you to sleep the following night,” she said.

Hawaii and Arizona are currently the only two states that don’t participate in the time change. Vermont lawmakers introduced a similar measure last session but it is not getting a lot of traction.

