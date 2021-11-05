Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was nice to see some sunshine today, although there were more clouds Friday afternoon. After last weekend’s wet weather, this weekend will be a real treat for sunshine lovers.

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear for most, with the exception of the St. Lawrence Valley, where there will be more cloud cover. Expect some areas of patchy freezing fog, especially in those fog-prone river valleys. It will be another frosty night with temperatures in the low to mid 20s for most, similar to this morning. A few spots saw temperatures drop into the mid teens Friday morning, and those areas could see additional upper teens tonight.

Temperatures turn around well on Saturday. We’ll have a mostly sunny sky with just a few scattered clouds. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 40s for most, with some temperatures near 50 in the Champlain and CT River Valleys and southern Vermont.

Quiet weather dominates this weekend under high pressure. Our gradual warming trend continues into Sunday and the first couple days of next week, when we will see low 50s return. Our next chance for light precipitation comes during the middle part of next week as a system brings us more clouds and breezy conditions. Better chances for rain arrive late next week.

Be sure to take Max Advantage of this wonderful weather while it is here. Tomorrow will also be our last sunset after 5:00 until late January!

-Jess Langlois

