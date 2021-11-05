BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! November is typically our cloudiest month of the year. But we will be bucking that trend with a stretch of sunny days that is going to last into the middle of next week.

The slow-moving low pressure system that kept it unsettled with rain & snow showers over the last few days has finally moved out, and is being replaced by a sprawling area of high pressure, moving in from the west. That high pressure will hang around over the northeast for the next several days. What that means for us is a stretch of nice, sunny days and clear, chilly nights. Temperatures will slowly moderate as we go through the weekend and into the start of next week.

The next chance for showers will be Wednesday night into Thursday.

Foliage season is coming to an end, but there is still some good color in the Champlain Valley, the Upper Valley, and southern VT & NH. Take MAX Advantage of the nice weekend to enjoy that last gasp of the fall foliage season! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.