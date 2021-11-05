Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! November is typically our cloudiest month of the year. But we will be bucking that trend with a stretch of sunny days that is going to last into the middle of next week.

The slow-moving low pressure system that kept it unsettled with rain & snow showers over the last few days has finally moved out, and is being replaced by a sprawling area of high pressure, moving in from the west. That high pressure will hang around over the northeast for the next several days. What that means for us is a stretch of nice, sunny days and clear, chilly nights. Temperatures will slowly moderate as we go through the weekend and into the start of next week.

The next chance for showers will be Wednesday night into Thursday.

Foliage season is coming to an end, but there is still some good color in the Champlain Valley, the Upper Valley, and southern VT & NH. Take MAX Advantage of the nice weekend to enjoy that last gasp of the fall foliage season! -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. daily case count vaults past pandemic record
Courtesy: South Burlington Fire Dept.
South Burlington boy in critical condition following crash
Accident early Thursday near Exit 13 in Shelburne.
Freezing overnight temperatures create icy commute
Newport’s Poulin Grain plant was damaged after a late-night fire on Wednesday.
Poulin Grain Newport plant damaged in fire
Police say Randy Koloski disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
Vt. police investigate suspicious disappearance of school bus driver

Latest News

Gary has the latest forecast
Morning Weather Webcast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast