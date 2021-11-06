Advertisement

COVID Outbreak at Northeast Correctional Facility

Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury
Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A COVID-19 outbreak at a St. Johnsbury prison, keeps the facility in lockdown.

The department of corrections is reporting nine additional positive COVID cases, with a total of 16.

The positive inmates live in three adjacent housing units. The first case through testing on October 25th, resulted in one unit being placed on full lockdown. Then testing on the 29th, showed 6 additional cases all from the same unit. Three days later, 9 cases. \

The entire facility was tested Friday, with four more test dates scheduled over the next two weeks.

Three of Vermont’s correctional facilities and one field office have positive staff cases. All 15 currently positive incarcerated cases are at NECC; the first individual to test positive in the outbreak has since been medically cleared.

The facility has been on full lockdown since October 3st.

Related Story:

St. Johnsbury prison in lockdown following positive COVID cases

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vt. daily case count vaults past pandemic record
Police say Randy Koloski disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
Vt. police investigate suspicious disappearance of school bus driver
Courtesy: South Burlington Fire Dept.
South Burlington boy in critical condition following crash
Accident early Thursday near Exit 13 in Shelburne.
Freezing overnight temperatures create icy commute
Newport’s Poulin Grain plant was damaged after a late-night fire on Wednesday.
Poulin Grain Newport plant damaged in fire

Latest News

State releases adverse weather criteria
LEMAYS
Stuck in Vermont: A new era for the House of LeMay
Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast
House of LeMay
Stuck in Vermont: A new era for the House of LeMay