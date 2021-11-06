Advertisement

Feeding Chittenden hosts 8th Annual Trotting of the Turkeys

By Erin Brown
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters will trot turkeys down Church Street on Saturday for the chance to put a Thanksgiving turkey on a family’s table this holiday season.

The 8th Annual Trotting of the Turkeys event will begin Saturday at 11 a.m.

Each participant will carry a frozen turkey from the top of Church Street to the bottom, where there will be a donation truck. The turkeys will then be taken to Feeding Chittenden and later given to the 3,500 food-insecure families in Vermont.

“For a lot of people, their heating bills are increasing along with rent and medications, so usually food is the first thing that gets cut,” said Anna MacMahon, Major Gifts & Communications Manager. “We talked to a lot of people who water down their meals or skip them altogether and we feel like if we can provide a turkey and Thanksgiving sides for the upcoming holiday, that’s the least we can do and it really makes a huge difference for a lot of people.”

The turkeys will be distributed starting Nov. 18th. Families can either stop by Feeding Chittenden to pick one up or ask for the turkey to be delivered to them.

