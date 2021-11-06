Advertisement

State releases adverse weather criteria

(KVLY)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has released its adverse weather criteria, which relaxes eligibility for the state’s hotel voucher program serving homeless Vermonters.

The rules released by the state Friday say, if temperatures or wind-chill reach less than 20 degrees or if temperatures are less than 32 degrees with a higher than 50 percent chance of precipitation.

The Department for Children and Families says they track the conditions and post online whether they are relaxed for the night.

State leaders say Vermonters will have to apply nightly.

Vermont Human Services Secretary, Mike Smith says “we don’t have adverse weather in Vermont everyday its just best for us to look at on a day by day basis on what the weather is going to be.”

The state says unhoused Vermonters still have to meet income and resource eligibility.

