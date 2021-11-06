Vermont couple starts fire performing troupe

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been 8 years since Kim and Chris Cleary started Cirque de Fuego — a Jericho-based circus troupe that entertains crowds with fire.

“I fire breathe off of Kim’s palm torches,” said Chris. “She’ll hold them and I fire breathe off of them.”

Chris’s interest in fire performing ignited when he went to the Burning Man festival in Nevada in 2009 and he saw fire breathers.

“And I came back and was like ‘We should do that,’” said Chris.

That’s when he and Kim began attending a fire school to learn how to safely perform with fire.

“And we discovered a whole lot of things that we never even knew existed,” said Kim. ‘It just prompted us to try to find more community-- other people who were doing these things or who wanted to do these things, because when we first got back from our first Wild Fire retreat, we were like ‘Where are all of the people who do this? Who else does this?’”

Over time, they found their community and now have about 4 to 6 other performers join them at each show. Kim says the talent ranges from fire jugglers, fire hoopers, and fire fans.

The Clearys perform about two dozen shows per year, including some in their backyard.

They say the look in people’s eyes, especially kids, keeps them going.

“You can breathe fire right at them or send a fire ball at them or go and do something specifically for those kids,” said Chris.

“It feels like such a great transfer of energy. We’re here doing this thing and then when they feel really wowed by something, you can tell and that just… it’s really exciting. I think it’s exciting for everyone,” said Kim.

Chris says the liquid he uses to fire breathe is a special fuel blend and can only be used by people who have attended fire safety school.

