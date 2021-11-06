What to do Saturday, Nov. 6

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Nov. 6.

Calling all crafters, the Williston Craft Show will take place Saturday, Nov. 6. This event is a great place to find unique and homemade gifts for the upcoming holidays season. You can expect there to be over 100 vendors. The show will start at 9 a.m. and go on until 4 p.m. Williston Schools will host the craft show on campus. Masks are required to attend.

Point au Roche State Park is hosting a Candy Science event Saturday, Nov. 6.

You are encouraged to bring any leftover Halloween candy you may have. Participants will get the chance to perform experiments on their sweet treats. The goal of this event is to help kids realize chemistry and physics are a part of nature. The event will start at 10 a.m. and go on until 11 a.m.

The Scouts will honor Veterans Saturday, Nov. 6.

The Green Mountain Council Boy Scouts are hosting their Annual Veterans Parade in Vergennes. Veterans Day will be on Thursday, Nov. 11. Troop 539 will walk in the parade to honor and thank those who have served. Both boy and Girl Scouts are encouraged to join the parade. Scout tickets will cost $4. Which includes a patch, participation in the parade, and lunch. Non-participation tickets cost $6. Veterans can attend for free.

There will also be a food drive at the parade. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item. The parade will start at Vergennes Union High School and end at Vergennes Elementary School.

