Working musicians stay productive during recent COVID spike

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many local musicians are still waiting to push play on live shows. Their bank accounts are taking a hit, but lot of them are using this slow time to work on their craft and come back better than ever.

Winter is rapidly approaching, meaning outdoor venues are starting to close for the season. With Vermont seeing a record number of COVID cases this week, there’s still a lot of uncertainty going forward.

“2020 was a bust,” said musician Ken Schofield. He plays in two different bands. With show’s starting to move inside, they’re not booking anything else between now and the end of the year.

“We don’t want to put our audience and fans at risk and the staff at the venues, so we’re kind of using this time to retool,” Schofield explained. He isn’t the only musician trying to use this time productively.

Andre’ Maquera, owner of West Street Digital recording in St. Alban’s, said he’s been busier than ever. “They had available time to write. They had available time to record,” explained Maquera. “They had subsidies, unemployment gig insurance, to support their art, so they could actually come to the studio.”

For musicians unable to do that, many are looking to other sources of income.

“The dips and the peaks were a month or two,” Schofield said. “I’ve never seen anything like this, where the dips have been a year and a year and a half. You just don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

It’s not just musicians being hit hard. The teams and venues supporting them are as well.

The Monkey House in Winooski is still holding fewer shows than pre-pandemic. General manager there, Ali Nagle, said she doesn’t expect that to change soon. “Going into the winter, we’re hopeful people will still want to come out and are excited about it,” Nagle said. “We’re just going to see how it goes with windows and doors closed how people feel about coming out.”

Maquera said if everyone follows CDC guidelines, things will hopefully improve. “I think it’s going to pick up. I think people need that. There’s a visceral thing you get from a live show. There’s an energy.”

According to the Vermont Arts Council’s website, more than $7 million of relief funds have gone to artists and venues in the state of Vermont.

