BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure brought a pleasant Saturday. Sunday morning will be a few degrees warmer than recent mornings, though some 20s are still likely. The rest of the day will be sunny and warmer, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Enjoy! Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer yet, with a few spots possibly topping out at 60 degrees.

Most of the week will feature quiet conditions. Tuesday will be mild again, with 60 degrees possible. A weak cold front will then move though Wednesday, but only a few showers are expected along it. That front will cool us down a touch, with highs in the low to mid 50s, which is still above average. Veterans Day is looking decent.

It gets more active by Friday, with a storm system expected to bring showers. It will feel more like November again by Saturday, with highs in the 40s, and a few showers and mountain snow showers.

