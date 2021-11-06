BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will bring a beautiful weekend with warmer temperatures. Today will be mostly sunny, with highs ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s. Tonight will be mainly clear again, but not as cold as recent nights. Still, the colder valleys will drop into the upper 20s. Sunday and Monday will feature plenty of sunshine again, with highs in the mid 50s Sunday, and upper 50s Monday.

The week will continue to be quiet until Friday. A few spots may hit 60 degrees Tuesday. A weak cold front will then come through overnight. A few showers are possible along that. The front will cool us down a touch Wednesday, though it will still be mild for this time of year. Veterans Day is looking decent.

We’ll be watching a storm system, which is expected to bring showers Friday, especially during the afternoon. The weekend is looking active as well. We’ll keep an eye on it.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.