15 Vermont food, beverage producers nominated for Good Food Awards

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fifteen Vermont specialty food and beverage producers have been named 2022 finalists in the 12th annual Good Food Awards.

The finalists were chosen out of nearly 2,000 entries nationwide across 17 categories. Only 351 producers made the final cut.

Erin Sigrist, the Executive Director of the Vermont Specialty Food Association, says it’s “no surprise that Vermont’s specialty food and beverage producers continue to be among the top-ranked in the nation for outstanding food innovation and business practices.”

For some of the finalists, like Pinup Pickles, this is their first time being nominated.” The owner, Rachel Smith, says her bread and butter pickles are up for the award.

“They’re a family recipe. They are definitely unique in the respect in that they’re brown sugar-based instead of white, or some people use corn syrup or something like that,” Smith said. “No peppers in them. Bread and butters are a widely debated type of pickle because you can put that name on them but there’s no historical ‘This is a bread and butter pickle’”

Another finalist, Republic of Vermont, is a maple syrup and honey producer.

The owner, Ethan West, says this is his second time being nominated.

“We don’t heat it at all. A lot of honey in the grocery store is heated to stay liquid so it will fit in a nice honey bear. We don’t heat ours, so it crystalizes over time, so it’s a thicker product but it has much more flavor and much more of the natural enzymes and nutrition than the actual hive itself,” West said.

Other Vermont finalists include Agricola Meats, Black Hill Preserves, Champlain Orchards Cidery, Runamok Maple, Vermont Creamery, Appalachian Gap Distillery, Cellars at Jasper Hill Farm, Eden Specialty Ciders, Moon and Stars Arepas, Rabble-Rouser Chocolate & Craft Co., The Tipsy Pickle, Von Trapp Farmstead, and V Smiley Preserves.

Winners will be announced in January 2022.

