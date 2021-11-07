15 Vermont food producers picked as finalists

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Fifteen Vermont food producers have been selected as finalists in a national competition that honors ethics and taste.

The Burlington Free Press reports reports that Vermont cheeses and maple delights are in the running for blue ribbons from the San Francisco-based Good Food Foundation as are elixers, grains, jams, honey, cider and pickles.

A total of 351 finalists were selected from around the country from producers that the foundation says are “stubbornly swimming upstream to create and share the kind of food we all want to eat: tasty, authentic and responsible.”

