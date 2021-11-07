Advertisement

Dartmouth marks 50th anniversary of coeducation

Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.
Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College is celebrating a half century of its shift to coeducation.

On Nov. 21, 1971, then-College President John Kemeny announced that the Board of Trustees had voted to allow women to apply for admission to four-year undergraduate programs, with a target enrollment of 1,000 women and 3,000 men.

The college is launching a yearlong observation of the milestone on Tuesday, with a virtual roundtable conversation featuring three women who have chaired the Board of Trustees.

