Dartmouth marks 50th anniversary of coeducation
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (AP) - Dartmouth College is celebrating a half century of its shift to coeducation.
On Nov. 21, 1971, then-College President John Kemeny announced that the Board of Trustees had voted to allow women to apply for admission to four-year undergraduate programs, with a target enrollment of 1,000 women and 3,000 men.
The college is launching a yearlong observation of the milestone on Tuesday, with a virtual roundtable conversation featuring three women who have chaired the Board of Trustees.
