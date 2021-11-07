Firewood Industry Having Successful Season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

“This is probably the craziest year I’ve had, for sure,” said David Lee, of Dave’s Logging and Firewood.

David Lee of Dave’s Logging and Firewood in Plainfield says business is booming after other local shops closed recently.

“Everybody’s home, so they burn a lot more wood too - they’re not just letting the oil kick on , the propane, whatever they use, it actually works for us a lot more so we’re actually selling a lot more,” said Lee.

Lynn Gardner of Clifford Lumber -- a five-generation family business -- says she’s also seeing a steady stream of customers.

“We sell a lot of wood so it must be working,” said Gardner. “Gardner says a good season is when he sells around 1 thousand cords of firewood -- and he says me this year he is right on track.

Collen Goodridge -- Vice President of the Vermont Forest Products Association -- says this demand is not surprising -- since many are turning to the cheaper product.

“We are seeing higher fuel prices so we’re thinking people are going to get their woodpile and then some this year to make sure they have enough,” said Goodridge.

But, Goodridge says - like many industires right now -- supply chain problems and material shortages are affecting operations.

During COVID it’s been hard to get parts for your equipment and supplies so that’s changed a few things -- if you break something it may be fixed tomorrow or it may be fixed in three months,” said Goodridge.

I literally had a day and a half of downtime last week because I couldn’t get the right parts and I ended up having to drive a lot farther to get parts -- that’s been one of my key issues so I’ve been trying to buy two of everything,” said Lee.

“The demand for the wood outweighs the supply -- there’s not a lot of people logging now but because we have a good foothold in the forest products industry I buy firewood from about 18 to 20 different suppliers,” said Gardner.

But these loggers know the importance of getting Vermonters their wood despite any hurdles they may face.

Charlie Pugh of Charlotte is stopping by Clifford Lumber to get some last minute kiln dry firewood - which will be his main source of warmth this winter.

“I try to heat mostly with firewood, we have a wood stove and keep that going pretty much all the time, we have backup oil and propane in the house also but I like the feel of the heat from wood fire so we keep that going most of the time,” said Pugh.

