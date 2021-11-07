Looking ahead: Week of Nov. 8

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region the week of Nov. 8.

The Dine Stowe Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday.

For the entire week, 10 Stowe-area restaurants and food retailers will feature special promotions for dine-in and take-out.

The participating restaurants include Ben & Jerry’s, Charlie B’s Pub & Restaurant, Cork Restaurant & Natural Wine Shop, Dedalus Wine, Idletyme Brewing Co., Laughing Moon Chocolates, Round Hearth Café & Marketplace, Skinny Pancake Downtown Stowe, Trapp Family Lodge main dining room and the von Trapp Brewing & Bierhall.

__

On Tuesday, University of Vermont researchers will present on the findings of The Vermont Climate Assessment 2021, which is a study funded by the Gund Institute for Environment at the University of Vermont and the Nature Conservancy in Vermont.

The study assesses the science of climate change and its impacts across Vermont.

The virtual conference is set to start at 10 a.m.

__

The White River Junction VA Medical Center is planning to host a Veteran’s Day Ceremony on Thursday at 10 a.m.

A Memorial Wreath will be placed by a Marine Veteran and TAPS will be played by the White River Junction Naval Operational Support Center.

The ceremony will be offered both virtually on Facebook Live and in person.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.