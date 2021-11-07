Advertisement

NH getting more than $1.2M to federal funds to help farmers

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s congressional delegation says the state is getting more than $1.2 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Nearly $750,000 of the amount has been awarded to Land for Good in Keene through the USDA’s Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program to help farmers gain land access knowledge and skills and to improve their ability to successfully secure land.

The New Hampshire Department of Agriculture will receive $500,000 in federal funding to bolster access to mental health services for farmers. The funding also will support targeted outreach to underserved farmer populations, including women, people of color and LGBTQ farmers in rural communities.

