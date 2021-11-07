Push is on to preserve and promote Lyndon’s covered bridges

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) - Efforts are underway to preserve and promote the town of Lyndon’s historic covered bridges.

The Caledonian Record reports that the Northeast Kingdom town has five covered bridges, the second highest number of any community in Vermont, after Montgomery, which has six.

Town Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton and Chamber of Commerce President Sarah Lafferty are leading the effort as a way to boost tourism and set the community apart. The town owns four of the bridges; a fifth is privately owned.

The Lyndon Area Chamber of Commerce has commissioned a study to determine the structural needs of the bridges and is seeking grant funding.

