Sanders holds essay contest for Vermont high school students

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding his 12th annual State of the Union Essay Contest to get Vermont high school students more engaged in the political process.

The contest coincides with the president’s State of the Union address to Congress outlining priorities for the upcoming year.

Students submit 250-500 words essays on a major issue facing the country and propose how to solve it. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 11, 2022.

A panel of teachers will judge the essays and pick 10 finalists whose submissions will be entered in the Congressional Record.

More information can be found on Sanders’ Senate webpage.  

