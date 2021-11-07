St. Michael’s College students quarantining amid COVID-19 outbreak

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Many St. Michael’s College students are quarantining, some at home out of state. The school reported 55 COVID19 cases this week out of the 66 total so far this semester.

Classes went remote Friday, and the decision for next week’s schedule is pending.

“For me it felt like all of this was behind us, and then for it to pop up again... it’s tiring,” said Kurt Dirmayer, a junior at St. Mike’s.

Dirmayer says he was disappointed to return to online classes Friday, a stark reminder of an experience he thought was one of the past, and he’s not alone.

“Especially after last semester where classes were all online, I just don’t want that to happen again. I think we’re all crossing our fingers and hoping that it doesn’t,” said Dirmayer.

“I actually took the last year off because I didn’t want to deal with online classes, so I’m definitely nervous about that, as well, because we don’t know what’s coming,” said sophomore Ann Marie Janell.

So, what’s the cause of this spike of COVID-19 cases on a campus that requires vaccination, masks, and a daily health log?

“It was Halloween. I think people felt a little bit too safe on campus, and sadly, it ended up backfiring,” said Janell.

“Halloween, everyone going out on Halloween -- that’s pretty much the theory right now,” said Dirmayer.

“It’s definitely a little discouraging, but it was expected, especially after Halloweekend,” said sophomore Nicole Dirmayer.

And St. Michael’s College President Lorraine Sterritt says the college is thinking the same thing.

In a statement to the community Friday night, she wrote:

“The cause of this situation is still being investigated, but the timing of these cases points back to the likelihood of Halloween gatherings at least being a part of it. I can’t emphasize enough the crucial importance of abiding by the college’s COVID policies. There are vulnerable people on campus and vulnerable family members in the homes of faculty and staff.”

Some students say they’re glad the school is getting ahead of the uptick while they can, but they think it’s time to reevaluate the protocols in place.

“I think our old protocols are not up to the standard they need to be considering how many cases we’re having, but I also think with the uptick just happening, they need to discuss what protocols are now necessary,” said Janell.

Janell says she’d like to see a heavier enforcement of the mask mandate already in place, for example. Freshman Cassidy McNamara notes students are only required to get tested if they have a vaccine exemption, if they were exposed to COVID-19, or if they have symptoms.

“A lot of students have been talking about how they want everyone to get tested, no matter if you have symptoms of not,” said McNamara.

In that same statement to the St. Michael’s Community, President Sterritt says the Executive Policy Group will be meeting Sunday to decide if classes will remain online for the upcoming week or not.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.