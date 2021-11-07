Vermont GOP elects Paul Dame as new party chair

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s new leadership for the Vermont GOP. Former Vermont lawmaker Paul Dame has been elected as the new party chair.

On Saturday, the Vermont GOP held its reorganizational meeting at the Delta Hotel in South Burlington. Once every two years, the party gathers for this meeting.

Former chair Deb Billado announced she would not be running for re-election. Billado served as chair since 2017.

Vying for the nomination were Paul Dame and Jim Sexton. Dame won the majority with 71 votes to Sexton’s 26. The party says there was one ‘no vote,’ as well.

Dame says while he’s excited to take on the role, there is still work to be done.

“There’s a lot of energy. A lot of people want to do a lot of things,” Dame said. “There’s not a lot of direction. I kind of see the party right now as a large locomotive engine that doesn’t have any tracks. My challenge, my job, is to lay down those tracks about the direction we’re going to go. I think we’ve got enough energy and momentum behind us that we can make some really impressive gains.”

Republicans made slight gains in the Vermont legislature last year, but Democrats still hold a supermajority.

