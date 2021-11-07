Veterans offered free dental care Saturday

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Military veterans across the country could get their teeth checked at no cost Saturday.

It’s part of Aspen Dental’s 7th annual Day of Services. Vermont’s offices in Rutland, Williston, Barre and West Lebanon participated.

The offices provide free dental examinations for any veterans who walk through the doors.

U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war.

Staff at the Williston location say they are happy to help.

“We’re able to really reach out to a lot of folks unable to get to the dentist at any other time, so we want to let them know that our doors are open, and on this specific day every year, we’re able to treat them and hopefully give them the care they need,” Dr. Kevin Aconey said.

“The community likes to give back to thank us for our service, and having opportunities to be able to do it totally free is totally a great thing,” said Electrical Systems apprentice and E3 Airman First Class veteran Dominic Corron. “I know they’re coming in on a Saturday, I’m sure going out of their way to be able to do this for people like me, so I appreciate the support.”

This annual event offers veterans any kind of dental care they need for free, including initial exams, extractions, fillings, and cleanings, to name a few.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.