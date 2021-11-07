Advertisement

Veterans offered free dental care Saturday

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Military veterans across the country could get their teeth checked at no cost Saturday.

It’s part of Aspen Dental’s 7th annual Day of Services. Vermont’s offices in Rutland, Williston, Barre and West Lebanon participated.

The offices provide free dental examinations for any veterans who walk through the doors.

U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war.

Staff at the Williston location say they are happy to help.

“We’re able to really reach out to a lot of folks unable to get to the dentist at any other time, so we want to let them know that our doors are open, and on this specific day every year, we’re able to treat them and hopefully give them the care they need,” Dr. Kevin Aconey said.

“The community likes to give back to thank us for our service, and having opportunities to be able to do it totally free is totally a great thing,” said Electrical Systems apprentice and E3 Airman First Class veteran Dominic Corron. “I know they’re coming in on a Saturday, I’m sure going out of their way to be able to do this for people like me, so I appreciate the support.”

This annual event offers veterans any kind of dental care they need for free, including initial exams, extractions, fillings, and cleanings, to name a few.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say Randy Koloski disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
Vt. police investigate suspicious disappearance of school bus driver
File photo
COVID spike triggers concern over Vermont hospital capacity
Matthew Champagne
Newport police ID Barton teen as suspect in park shooting
Jackson Sevakian aka "North Ave Jax"
Burlington-raised hip-hop artist to headline hometown show
COVID-19
Possible COVID-19 exposure at funeral service

Latest News

Weekend of Giving at Shelburne Vineyard to support Feeding Chittenden
Weekend of giving is back at Shelburne Vineyard
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
The infrastructure bill now heads to the President's desk to be signed into law.
Vermont to receive billions from infrastructure bill
Paul Dame named new Vt. GOP chair
Vermont GOP elects Paul Dame as new party chair