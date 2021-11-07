Weekend of giving is back at Shelburne Vineyard

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - After a year off due to the pandemic, the Weekend of Giving is back at the Shelburne Vineyard.

Shelburne Vineyard is partnering with Feeding Chittenden to raise money and awareness for food insecurity.

It’s typically a one-day event that features vendors and other activities. Kate Cartwright says with the delta variant and staffing shortages, the vineyard decided to scale the event back this year.

If you donate money or non-perishable food items any day this weekend, staff will take 15% off your bill at the end of your visit. But Cartwright says it’s about more than that.

“It’s even more apparent this year and last year that we do have issues with food scarcity, and folks not being able to put food on their tables at the holidays and other times,” Cartwright said. “So they are doing something that we strongly stand behind. This is our 11th annual benefit, so we’re really glad that we continue to support them.”

According to Feeding Chittenden, more than 12,000 people are served each year through a variety of different programs. The fundraiser will run until Sunday Nov. 7.

