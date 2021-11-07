BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do Sunday, Nov. 7.

Point au Roche State Park is hosting a nature walk and bonfire event. You can spend your Sunday going for a guided tour of the State Park’s trails. Then hikers will be able to celebrate with a bonfire at the nature center. The event will take place at the State Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can eat for a good cause Sunday, Nov. 7.

Guardians of the Ribbon and Beekmantown Volunteered Fire department will host a Chicken & Biscuit Dinner for Cancer Awareness. The event will start at 5 p.m. and go on until 7 p.m. The dinner will help raise money to help people in our community fight cancer. You can find the dinner at Fire Station #1 on Route 22. It’s $10 for all you can eat and $5 for kids under 10. Take-out is also available.

Outdoor Gear Exchange will host an Unlikely Riders Community Night event.

You can swing by starting at 5:30 p.m. to pick out new and used winter gear. The gear will come from the “unlikely rider’s closet.” Participants can have their gear mounted. There will also be an intro to gear maintenance session. Make sure to RSVP.

