Advertisement

What to do Sunday, Nov. 7

What to do Sunday, Nov. 7
What to do Sunday, Nov. 7(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do Sunday, Nov. 7.

Point au Roche State Park is hosting a nature walk and bonfire event. You can spend your Sunday going for a guided tour of the State Park’s trails. Then hikers will be able to celebrate with a bonfire at the nature center. The event will take place at the State Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can eat for a good cause Sunday, Nov. 7.

Guardians of the Ribbon and Beekmantown Volunteered Fire department will host a Chicken & Biscuit Dinner for Cancer Awareness. The event will start at 5 p.m. and go on until 7 p.m. The dinner will help raise money to help people in our community fight cancer. You can find the dinner at Fire Station #1 on Route 22. It’s $10 for all you can eat and $5 for kids under 10. Take-out is also available.

Outdoor Gear Exchange will host an Unlikely Riders Community Night event.

You can swing by starting at 5:30 p.m. to pick out new and used winter gear. The gear will come from the “unlikely rider’s closet.” Participants can have their gear mounted. There will also be an intro to gear maintenance session. Make sure to RSVP.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
COVID spike triggers concern over Vermont hospital capacity
Vermont couple starts fire-performing troupe
Vermont couple starts fire performing troupe
Franklin County judge to potentially dismiss hundreds of misdemeanor cases
File photo
Exposed unvaccinated Vermont state workers need to use leave
Matthew Champagne
Newport police ID Barton teen as suspect in park shooting

Latest News

15 Vermont food, beverage producers nominated for Good Food Awards
15 Vermont food, beverage producers nominated for Good Food Awards
Weekend of Giving at Shelburne Vineyard to support Feeding Chittenden
Weekend of giving is back at Shelburne Vineyard
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Aspen Dental in Rutland, Williston, Barre, and West Lebanon participated in the business' 7th...
Veterans offered free dental care Saturday