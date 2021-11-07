BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A strong area of high pressure will continue to bring delightful weather to our region. It will be sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Monday and Tuesday will be even warmer, with highs in the upper 50s, and a few spots possibly hitting 60 degrees.

A weak cold front will come through Wednesday, with just a few showers along that. It will cool us down a notch, but temperatures will still be above average. Veterans Day will be dry and pleasant.

Eventually active weather will arrive Friday, with showers likely. It will still be mild for this time of year. Scattered showers will linger into Saturday, with temperatures returning to near average.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.