Body of missing bus driver found

Police say Randy Koloski disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WCAX) - A week after he went missing, police have found the body of a Vermont bus driver in Charlestown, N.H.

Authorities say they discovered the remains of Randy Koloski, 68, of Sharon in the Connecticut River Saturday morning. Police say Koloski was likely carried south by the current.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning, but no foul play is suspected.

The Hartford Police Department and Vermont State Police were conducting a joint search this week.

Koloski drove a bus for Student Transportation out of Hartford. He was last seen finishing his regular route last Saturday night. Koloski’s car was located in the bus company’s parking lot. Police say his keys, cellphone and checkbook were inside.

