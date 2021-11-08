Burlington City Council to consider next steps in railyard project

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council is considering the next steps in the railyard project.

A yes vote Monday night on the design contract will allow work on permitting and public engagement to start.

There are three options for the new street connecting Battery and Pine in an attempt to pull traffic out of the Maple and King streets neighborhoods.

“We are hoping for the council’s support tonight and with that, we’re hoping to get the consultant underway this month and really hit the ground running. There will be public engagement over the coming months as we evaluate several of the alternatives, which means which way of the road that connects Pine and Battery is aligned through and next to the railyard,” Burlington Public Works Director Chapin Spencer said.

If it’s approved, that work would begin after the Shelburne Street roundabout construction is finished.

