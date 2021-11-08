Advertisement

Criminal complaint against Cuomo ruled ‘potentially defective’

FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.(Source: New York Governor's Office via CNN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (WCAX) - A criminal complaint against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been ruled “potentially defective.”

The complaint was filed in Albany City court. It accuses Cuomo of one count of misdemeanor forcible touching, allegedly at the governor’s executive mansion late last year.

In a letter to the court, Albany County District Attorney David Soares questioned the validity of the complaint filed by the county sheriff’s office.

Soares says it did not include a sworn statement from the alleged victim, former Cuomo aide Brittany Commisso.

