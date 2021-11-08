EPA’s cleanup of copper mine ending, Vermont to monitor

STRAFFORD, Vt. (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency says that its 20-year cleanup of a former copper mine in Strafford is coming to an end and that it will hand over monitoring of the site to authorities in Vermont.

The Lebanon Valley News reported Friday that the EPA project manager will make a final visit to the Elizabeth Mine Superfund site on Nov. 18.

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources will take over control of the property, though the EPA will continue to offer technical assistance and conduct reviews every five years.

The $90 million cleanup of the superfund site started in 2001.

