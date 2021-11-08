Huntington cattle head to winter home

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After grazing for much of the summer, cattle from the Brush Brook Community Farm took to the streets Sunday.

“We’re bringing the cows home from their late summer pasture, back to the field here where they’ll spend the winter,” Adam Wilson said.

Wilson operates the Brush Brook Community Farm. He and his team walked roughly two and a half miles to relocate the animals.

The cows at the farm are constantly on the move. Partnering with members in the community, the farm offers gifts in return for land use.

Forcing Wilson to get creative.

“We’ve ended up piecing together some of the little unused parcels around town that would have otherwise been mowed. The landowner would have paid someone to brush hog the field just to keep it from going back to forest,” Wilson said. “We’ve asked them if we could graze animals on those fields.”

Becky Cozzens is one of the landowners. With nearly 20 acres in town, she says sharing her land with the animals, benefits everyone.

“Our land can be used for the feed for the cows, and then the cows can help feed people,” Cozzens said. “It also helps our land, it fertilizes our land. For years we’ve just been brush hogging it.”

Now in their winter home, farmers will use the meat to provide meals for people in the community. Something Huntington resident, Heather Omand says deserves recognition.

“The cows turn the land of this place into food for people of this place. They do so much for the land and the soil and the people of this community. The farmers who tend to them, it’s just one way that we can express some gratitude for all of the work that they do.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.