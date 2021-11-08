More COVID cases pop up at St. Johnsbury prison

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More positive COVID cases are being reported at the St. Johnsbury prison where a full lockdown continues.

In this current outbreak at the Northeast Correctional Complex, 19 inmates and four staff members have tested positive.

Testing last week turned up three new cases among inmates and four staffers.

We know the inmates that tested positive are from three adjacent housing units.

The facility will continue to be on lockdown for more testing through Nov. 19.

Statewide, there are 18 inmates who are currently positive, all are at the St. Johnsbury prison.

