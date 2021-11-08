Advertisement

More COVID cases pop up at St. Johnsbury prison

St. Johnsbury prison-File photo
St. Johnsbury prison-File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More positive COVID cases are being reported at the St. Johnsbury prison where a full lockdown continues.

In this current outbreak at the Northeast Correctional Complex, 19 inmates and four staff members have tested positive.

Testing last week turned up three new cases among inmates and four staffers.

We know the inmates that tested positive are from three adjacent housing units.

The facility will continue to be on lockdown for more testing through Nov. 19.

Statewide, there are 18 inmates who are currently positive, all are at the St. Johnsbury prison.

Related stories:

St. Johnsbury prison in lockdown following positive COVID cases

3 inmates test positive for COVID in Vt. prisons

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Koloski
Body of missing bus driver found
The infrastructure bill now heads to the President's desk to be signed into law.
Vermont to receive billions from infrastructure bill
55 of the total 66 COVID cases the college has seen all year are from this past week.
St. Michael’s College students quarantining amid COVID-19 outbreak
15 Vermont food, beverage producers nominated for Good Food Awards
15 Vermont food, beverage producers nominated for Good Food Awards
Loggers cutting firewood
Firewood industry having successful season

Latest News

UVM women’s soccer wins first America East conference title, earns automatic bid to NCAA Tournament
A bridge and a cemetery are among the six properties being added to the New Hampshire State...
Suspension bridge, cemetery named to NH historic register
FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Criminal complaint against Cuomo ruled ‘potentially defective’
Smoke detector-File photo
Time to switch your clocks and check your smoke detectors
A reminder that along with switching your clocks, it’s time to check your smoke detectors.
Time to switch your clocks and check your smoke detectors