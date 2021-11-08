Advertisement

New Hampshire getting over $25M in heating assistance

By Associated Press
Nov. 7, 2021
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s congressional delegation says the state will get more than $25 million in federal funding in support of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The announcement followed a letter by senators to the Biden administration, including Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan. Shaheen said in a statement that she’s relieved to see the administration heed bipartisan calls in Congress to promptly disburse this federal funding to our communities, which is urgently needed as the colder weather sets in.

