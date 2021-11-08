Advertisement

New York picks 9 vendors for lucrative mobile sports betting

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York’s gaming commission has picked nine operators to offer mobile sports betting, opening up what is anticipated to be a highly lucrative market.

The operators include DraftKings, FanDuel Sportsbook, BallyBet, BetMGM, Rush Street Interactive, Caesars Sportsbook, Wynn Interactive, Resorts World and PointsBet.

State officials estimated that allowing online betting could bring in up to $500 million in tax revenue annually.

The eagerness for being able to operate in New York has been high, given the size of the state population, income levels and the number of sports teams.

