North Country prison on the chopping block

MINEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A North Country prison is on the chopping block.

The state is closing six facilities, including the Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility in Mineville. The work camp is set to close in March.

The minimum security facility narrowly avoided closure a decade ago.

The New York Senate pushed to close it in 2010 but then-governor Paterson found money in the budget to keep it open.

A second Northern New York prison, the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, will also close on March 10, 2022.

The other six facilities slated for closure are the Willard Drug Treatment Campus, Southport Correctional Facility, Downstate Correctional Facility and Rochester Correctional Facility.

In a statement, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-New York, slammed Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-New York, over the decision, saying, in part: “Governor Hochul continues to undermine the rule of law by closing North Country prisons, which will devastate our region. Targeting multiple North Country prisons is an attack on the hardworking residents of the North Country. Nearly 300 Correctional officers and their families will be displaced.”

North Country Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-114th District, also slammed the governor over the closures. In a statement, Simpson said that closing Moriah is a slap in the face to correctional employees. “The programming at this facility reduces recidivism and helps turn offenders into productive members of society. The governor closing this facility is cruel to both staff and inmates; this will only further exacerbate the mass incarceration problem within New York state.”

