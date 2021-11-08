Pedestrian hit and injured in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a car.

Police say it happened Sunday near the intersection of Canal and South Main Streets.

They aren’t naming the person at this time, though we know the person is being treated for serious injuries.

Police say since the collision did not happen on a crosswalk, the driver has not been charged or cited.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.