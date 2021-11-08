Advertisement

Pedestrian hit and injured in Brattleboro

FILE Brattleboro.
FILE Brattleboro.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a car.

Police say it happened Sunday near the intersection of Canal and South Main Streets.

They aren’t naming the person at this time, though we know the person is being treated for serious injuries.

Police say since the collision did not happen on a crosswalk, the driver has not been charged or cited.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The infrastructure bill now heads to the President's desk to be signed into law.
Vermont to receive billions from infrastructure bill
55 of the total 66 COVID cases the college has seen all year are from this past week.
St. Michael’s College students quarantining amid COVID-19 outbreak
Police say Randy Koloski disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
Body of missing bus driver found
15 Vermont food, beverage producers nominated for Good Food Awards
15 Vermont food, beverage producers nominated for Good Food Awards
FILE
15 Vermont food producers picked as finalists

Latest News

Car FILE photo.
Law requires dealers to sell used cars with working airbags
U.S./Canada border
US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors
Police say Randy Koloski disappeared under suspicious circumstances.
Body of missing bus driver found
St. Michael's College in Colchester
St. Michael’s administration blames Halloween parties for outbreak