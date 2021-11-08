Plattsburgh narrows down finalists for city police chief

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is narrowing down the field of applicants for the city police chief job.

Out of 52 applicants, nine are scheduled for interviews.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest had hoped to make a hire by the end of October, but that time frame has been extended.

Former Police Chief Levi Ritter resigned from his post in April after being named in an excessive use of force lawsuit. Since then, the city has been searching the country for the next Lake City chief.

