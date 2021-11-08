Advertisement

Police: Tennessee pastor tackles gunman during church service

This image shows 26-year-old Dezire Baganda.
This image shows 26-year-old Dezire Baganda.(Source: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say the “heroic actions” of a Tennessee pastor who tackled a man waving and pointing a gun during a service “saved a church from further violence.”

Metro Nashville Police said in a statement that no shots were fired during the incident Sunday at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church.

Police said the 26-year-old man, identified as Dezire Baganda, pulled a gun as the pastor was praying with several people at the altar.

The pastor tackled Baganda and then several church members helped to disarm and hold him until officers arrived.

Police said they charged Baganda with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.

Most Read

Randy Koloski
Body of missing bus driver found
The infrastructure bill now heads to the President's desk to be signed into law.
Vermont to receive billions from infrastructure bill
55 of the total 66 COVID cases the college has seen all year are from this past week.
St. Michael’s College students quarantining amid COVID-19 outbreak
15 Vermont food, beverage producers nominated for Good Food Awards
15 Vermont food, beverage producers nominated for Good Food Awards
Loggers cutting firewood
Firewood industry having successful season

Latest News

A 20,000-panel solar array now sits on what was the site of a hold for toxic material at the...
EPA’s cleanup of copper mine ending, Vermont to monitor
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Shooting victim at Rittenhouse trial: ‘I was going to die’
Former President Barack Obama waves as he arrives at an event during the COP26 U.N. Climate...
Obama hits Russia, China for ‘lack of urgency’ on climate
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage