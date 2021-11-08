State revokes quarry owner’s explosives license

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Department of Public Safety says it has revoked the explosives license of the owner of a Castleton quarry after blasting this summer ejected rocks onto adjacent properties, risking public safety.

The department says an investigation by it, police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office found that nearby residents were not given adequate advance notice about the July 16 blasting and no blasting mat was used.

Officials say the rocks posed a risk to public safety and damaged one home.

The quarry owner could not be reached for comment.

