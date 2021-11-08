Suspension bridge, cemetery named to NH historic register

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A bridge and a cemetery are among the six properties being added to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places.

The state’s division of historical resources says the Milford Suspension Bridge has been in nearly continuous use since it was built in 1889.

The Forest Glade Cemetery in Somersworth was developed in 1851 after the city and Rollinsford became separate municipalities.

The division said the cemetery is a “notable example” of the mid-19th century Rural Cemetery Movement begun at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

